Sarpanch Sangh suspends plan to boycott Narendra Modi in Barmer

Sarpanch Sangh that earlier announced to boycott the Prime Minister’s visit to Rajasthan’s Barmer, on Wednesday said it will withdraw the protest if their demands are met by Thursday evening.

Hindu Singh Tamlor, state spokesperson of the sangh, said the district authorities have agreed to address their issues.

“After several rounds of talks with the authorities late on Tuesday we were assured that our demands will be met by Thursday evening, after which we have decided to suspend our protest until Thursday but have not called it off,” he said.

“The Baitu BJP legislator Kailash Choudhary urged the government to accept our demands.”

He further said that Choudhary assured the sangh that if their demands are not met, he will join them in their protest.

Barmer district collector Shivprasad Madan Nakate, however, said that issue has been resolved.

The rural civic body heads on Tuesday announced to boycott the foundation stone laying ceremony by the PM for an oil refinery in Barmer and also said that it would stop people from participating in the event.

The call was taken in a meeting held at district headquarters that was chaired by Sangh chief Ugam Singh Ranigaun.

The body has been repeatedly requesting the authorities to resolve their demands, including fixing of the BSR rates, sanction of work in NREGA, release of payment of material component in NREGA and disposal of online tenders.

Apart from boycotting the PM’s visit, Sarpanch Sangh also decided to lock panchayat offices in the district and stay away from the work.

“If our demands are not addressed, we will launch an indefinite strike from January 11 and also stage an agitation at the district headquarters,” said Tamlor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Barmer on January 16, where he will lay the foundation of a proposed oil refinery at Pachpadra.

Considering his visit, the state government has started preparing for the event. The Vasundhara Raje government is targeting gathering more than five lakh people for the event.

.