Sarpanch Sangh to boycott Modi’s refinery event

On one hand where BJP leaders are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure maximum gathering at PM Modi’s refinery event, scheduled on January 16, Sarpanch Sangh in Barmer while giving a big jolt to BJP leadership on Tuesday, announced to boycott the refinery event.

Not only this, they also announced that they will stop people from participating in the event.

Considering the official apathy to their demands, Sangh has finally reached this decision. The call was taken in a meeting held at district headquarter that was chaired by Sarpanch Sangh president Ugam Singh Ranigaun.

Singh said that since past several months, they had been repeatedly requesting the authorities to resolve their issues but it was ignored. Their demands are fixation of BSR rates, sanction of work in NREGA, release of payment of material component in NREGA and disposal of online tenders.

Singh said that it was due to this that they had taken the decision to boycott the event.

Apart from boycotting the PM visit, Sarpanch Sangh also decided to lock the panchayat offices in all gram panchayats in the district. They announced to boycott the work in panchayats too. Singh said that if their demands are not addressed, they will go on an indefinite strike from January 11 and also launch agitation at the district headquarter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Barmer on January 16, where he will lay down the foundation of oil refinery proposed at Pachpadra. Considering his visit, state BJP government has started its preparation for the event. Raje government has set its target of gathering more than five lakh people.

While arrangements are underway, BJP legislatures and leaders have been assigned the task to ensure maximum crowd.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, too, have visited Barmer on January and took stock of the ongoing preparation. She said that it should be a step ahead than the previous PM visit at Udaipur.

Gram Sewak Sangh also extended their support to Sarpanch Sangh. President of district Gram Sewak Sangh, Mularam Puniya said, that Sarpanch Sangh is protesting for their justified demands, considering which they have decided to support them.