Schools told to discuss law on sexual offences: Rajasthan child panel chief

Government schools in Rajasthan have been asked to make students aware about laws protecting children from sexual offences, state child rights panel chief said on Tuesday.

“We have directed the schools to start interactions between teachers and students over provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Manan Chaturvedi, chairman of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“Male teachers will discuss the POCSO Act with girl students and female teachers with boys to remove their hesitations on talking about sexual harassment. This will encourage them to take care of such crimes.”

Chaturvedi held a meeting with officials in Bharatpur to launch “innovative steps” to ensure children’s safety. “Our aim is to offer benefits and full safety to children under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).”

The district human trafficking unit’s data shows that 145 children were rescued from child labour, and 27 minor girls were freed from prostitution from 2015 to October 2017. The unit registered 25 complaints against child labour till September this year.

Despite directives, no committee has been formed at panchayat level to protect children from sexual offences, officials said.

Relatives and neighbours were found involved in maximum cases of sexual harassment of minor girls, data shows. “Parents need to inculcate good manners among children to curb sexual offence cases,” said an official.

The state child rights commission had earlier taken cognizance of a case in which two minor girls, involved in prostitution, died after they jumped into a pond when police raided the Mallah red light area on March 21.