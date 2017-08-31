Seasonal diseases on rise in Rajasthan

Seasonal diseases such as dengue and chikangunya are on the rise in Rajasthan, the health department records for last two weeks suggest. However, the number of malaria cases has gone down.

There were 70 cases of dengue reported last week in the state, which have gone up to 111 this week. Similarly, the number of chikangunya cases has gone up to 60 this week from 28 reported last week. But malaria cases witnessed a sharp decline from 309 reported last week to 78 this week.

Additional director, rural health, Dr Aditya Athreya said the department is taking all measures to control the seasonal diseases. Pits filled with water are being covered with mud, oil is being poured in accumulated water to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito larvae-eating gambusia fish are being put in water bodies. Besides, fogging and spraying is also being done, he added.

He said this year the number of seasonal diseases was almost same reported during the same period last year.

Dr Athreya said this year from January 1 to August 30, total 607 cases of dengue have been reported in Rajasthan including one death in Kota. There have been 462 cases of chikangunya and 3,876 cases of malaria during the same period, he added.

The department officials said that swine flu virus has claimed 86 lives in Rajasthan since January this year, including of five persons from outside the state.

BJP MLA from Mandalgarh in Bhilwara district, Kirti Kumari was among those who succumbed to the virus.

Over 3,440 samples were tested, of which 910 were found positive during the corresponding period, they said.

Till March 17 this year, five persons had died of swine flu virus and 18 others tested positive for the disease.

“Of the total positive patients, a maximum of 358 were found afflicted with virus in Jaipur alone. A total of 21 deaths have been reported in the state capital from swine flu followed by 10 in Kota,” said Dr Atreya, also the state nodal officer for the integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP). While the weather is not so conducive for the virus in the season, it is still active, he said.

“Researchers are finding the reasons behind the virus remaining active in adverse weather conditions. Those who have good immunity are able to fight the virus,” he added.

Director public health Dr VK Mathur said people are being made aware to change water daily in water pots for birds, change water in coolers regularly, empty tray behind the refrigerator and change water in flower pots and vase frequently. He asked people not to allow accumulation of water in abandoned items such as old tyres and keep the water tank and utensils covered.