Several laws to protect rights of people with HIV/AIDS: Justice Jhaveri

The Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority is making “all efforts” that victim and deprived sections get their rights and are not deprived of justice, said KS Jhaveri, the Rajasthan high court judge and executive chairman of the authority, in Jaipur on Friday.

He was addressing a day-long state-level orientation and consultation programme on HIV/AIDS, organised jointly by the authority and the Global Alliance for Human Rights on the Rajasthan high court premises on the World AIDS Day.

Justice Jhaveri said there are many provisions in the law for the protection of HIV infected people that provide opportunity to them to lead life like a normal person.

Emphasising on the rights, he said the Union government has made HIV and AIDS Act-2017, in which provisions have been made for care, treatment and assistance for the people with HIV/AIDS. He said the authority is keen to provide legal assistance to the needy HIV/AIDS people.

SLSA member secretary SK Jain in his welcome address said that despite being HIV positive, a person can lead a healthy life with the help of yoga and medicines. He informed in details about various legal provisions for the people with HIV/AIDS.

Global Alliance for Human Rights president Brijesh Dubey said people affected with HIV considered themselves to be mentally, physically and socially disabled, but with confidence, regulated lifestyle and timely treatment, the person can lead a normal life. He said the state government is running many schemes for HIV/AIDS infected people and such people should take benefit of these schemes. He said Rajasthan has taken a historical step by including people with HIV/AIDS in the BPL category.

People from various organisations took part in the programme.