She’s from Bihar, he from Rajasthan, their ‘blind love’ leads to wedlock

A bank clerk and a postgraduate student got hitched on Friday after one-and-a-half years of romance, which blossomed not at first sight but through their heartstrings. Both are born blind.

Pushpanjali, a 21-year-old from Bihar, was introduced to Puran Singh Meena at her friend’s wedding in New Delhi.

She and the 23-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Kauroli district instantly got connected after the cursory greetings. They exchanged their mobile numbers — initially to speak about education for blind people.

The more they spoke, the more they got closer and soon they were in love.

Pushpanjali is studying MA at Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur. Puran Singh is employed with Bank of Baroda in Jaipur.

But the couple faced objections when they decided to get married.

“I know our families are not happy with the marriage, but I am confident that soon they will also welcome our decision,” Puran Singh said after completing the wedding formalities.

They married according to Hindu customs at Arya Samaj and registered their marriage in court.

The bridegroom said: “My wife is like me. I believe she can understand me better.”

He is all for love marriage, despite Indian society favouring an “arranged” match.

“Arranged marriage is kind of a deal in which every boy wants a beautiful wife. Love marriage has a sense of devotion to each other,” he said.

For her part, Pushpanjali was drawn to Puran Singh because of his eloquence.

“He speaks good English. I was attracted to him by oratory skills. My family didn’t want me to marry a blind person, but I listened to my heart,” she said.