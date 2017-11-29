SHO arrested, sent to jail for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Arrested station house officer of Bharatpur’s Kaman police station along with a broker were on Wednesday produced in a special anti-corruption court for taking a bribe of ₹ 40,000 from an owner of an illegal stone crusher.

The special court, remand the arrested duo to 15 day judicial remand and sent them to the Sewar central jail.

A team of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap to arrest station house officer Rakesh Yadav and his broker Pratap Yadav alias Tinku while taking the bribe from the stone crusher owner Kalyan Singh Gujar to release three of his trucks seized by the police late night on Tuesday.

The team from Jaipur, led by additional superintendent of police (ACB) Alok Singhal along with members of the bureau from Bharatpur, carried out the raid at the SHO’s house in Kaman late on Tuesday, police said.

Gurjar, a stone crusher owner from Pahari, registered a complaint with the Bharatpur ACB against Rakesh Yadav for forcing him to pay a bribe to run the stone crusher, said Singhal.

After verifying the complaint from a video recording, ACB officials chalked out a plan to nab the SHO, he said.

Rakesh Yadav seized three of Gujar’s trucks used in transporting stones from the crusher early on Tuesday and demanded a bribe of ₹ 1.25 lakh every month to release the trucks and run the illegal stone crusher.

Gurjar paid ₹ 40,000 as part of the bribe in the morning through Pratap Yadav and promised to pay another ₹ 30,000 in the evening, said Singhal.

“The SHO demanded a bribe of ₹1.25 lakh every month from Gujar to run the stone crusher and five trucks to transport the stone.”

Pratap Yadav worked as a broker for the SHO and collected bribe money from owners of illegal stone crushers and mines on his behalf.

ACB officials recovered ₹70,000 in cash from the possession of the SHO and lodged an FIR against duo after catching them accepting the bribe, Singhal said, adding that that further investigation is on.

Gurjar is related to state minister Hem Singh Bhadana.

Kaman circle of Mewat region is infamous for illegal mining.