Sikar man develops educational mobile apps, garners 50 lakh downloads

Jaipur: A man from Sikar has been making mobile applications (apps), mostly educational, for the past two years and the apps have garnered over 50 lakh downloads. Surendra Tetarwal (34), who works as a tax assistant in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, has made about 80 apps so far.

While he was preparing for competitive exams few years ago, he faced a lot of difficulty as most of the information available on the internet was in English. “Like many other kids, I too came from Hindi medium academic background. That is when I decided to do something about it once I had secured a job. After getting settled, I started making apps in my spare time,” said Tetarwal.

The subjects he has made apps on, range from reasoning and history to nursing and industrial training. The apps, most of which are in Hindi, have information categorised under various topics and also has quizzes on the same. One particular app named Aptitude Reasoning Tricks has more than five lakh downloads.

Apart from the educational apps, Tetarwal has made gram panchayat app for villagers, GST helpline app for traders, and also a Janpratnidhi (public representative) app where citizens bring their grievances to the knowledge of the elected representatives.

“I made an app for my village Nani so that the villagers could know things like how to get your caste certificates and residence proofs made. My village has a population of only 2,000 but the app got more than a lakh downloads. This shows that people want such apps,” he said, adding that he is now working on a generic app platform that will help anybody to make a similar app for their village.

He has made another app for farmers, where they get information about which crops to plant in which season, which soil or fertilizer is good for which crop. Tetarwal is helped by his friend Suresh Ola, a government school teacher, who vets the content of the apps.