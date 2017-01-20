Sinsinwar ‘declares’ herself as new zila pramukh

Zila parishad member Sulbha Sinsinwar on Friday handed over a copy of a district court’s order to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the civic body and declared herself as the zila pramukh before media persons.

Zila parishad CEO Anshdeep said the district council is not legally empowered to hand over charge of zila pramukh to Sinsinwar as the state election commission has to take a decision.

“She demanded us to hand over the charge to her but we have ignored her request as are waiting for the state election commission’s guidance,” he said.

“It is illegal for Sinsinwar to declare herself as the new zila pramukh...We will wait for the state election commission to take a call and only after that the oath will be administered to the new zila pramukh.”

On January 16, district judge Surendra Mohan Sharma passed the verdict quashing the election of zila pramukh Veena Singh and set aside her membership from zila parishad after hearing two separate writ petitions. The court ordered the district collector to declare Sinsinwar as the new zila pramukh.

Sinsinwar filed a petition on March 9, 2015, against Singh, who was elected as zila pramukh, elections for which was held on February 7, 2015.

Singh was elected as zila pramukh on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket defeating Sinsinwar, who also won the zila parishad member on a BJP ticket from Ward No 10.

There are 37 zila parishad wards in the district, and Singh was elected zila parishad member from Ward No 14 and was elected zila pramukh after getting 34 out of the 37 votes.

The second writ petition was filed on same day against Singh by her sister-in-law, Snehlata. The court set aside Singh’s zila parishad membership after hearing Snehlata’s petition and quashed her election as zila pramukh after hearing Sinsinwar’s petition.

The district court found her guilty of hiding the details about her wealth and holding dual voters’ identity from Delhi as well as Bharatpur in the declaration to the state election commission while contesting the zila parishad election.

District collector Narendra Kumar Gupta said they have forwarded the copies of the court’s order to the Election Commission and panchayati raj department for further action.

