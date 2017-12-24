Speeding, overtaking led to bus to fall off bridge in Sawai Madhopur

Speeding and overtaking have emerged as the cause of the Saturday bridge accident in Sawai Madhopur that claimed 33 lives, according to the police.

Sawai Madhopur superintendent of police Maman Singh said a team of forensic science laboratory in Jaipur inspected the spot on Sunday and came to the conclusion that the driver of the private bus, which broke the barrier of a bridge and fell into Banas river, tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of it. However, the driver then saw some other vehicle coming from the opposite side of the narrow bridge and the bus driver then lost control of the bus.

“FSL team found marks of skidding 60 feet ahead of where the bus broke the railing, suggesting a vehicle coming from the opposite side applied the brake to avoid a collision with the bus,” Singh said.

The SP said that all bodies had been handed over to the families after post-mortem. Administration and police officials pooled money to send three bodies to Siwan in Bihar after relatives who came to claim them said they didn’t have money for transport.

Singh said a mechanical inspection of the private bus was also carried out on Sunday. “The bus had new tyres and the vehicle was fit to drive,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the station house officer of Soorwal police station – under whose jurisdiction the area where the accident occurred falls – registered an FIR against the bus driver for negligent driving. The investigating officer (IO) of the case recorded statements of the seven injured at two private hospitals.

“We did not find any evidence to suggest that the driver, Zakir, was not at the wheels. None of the injured told us this,” said Subhash Mishra, deputy SP (City), the IO of the case.

Meanwhile, police said according to school records, Shahrukh, the conductor, was 19 years old. On Saturday, some injured had claimed that a minor was driving the bus. Police today ruled out both – that he was a minor and that he was driving.

Sonu Gurjar, who claimed to some newspapers on Saturday, that the minor bus conductor first gave them tickets and then started driving, told police that he had heard this from someone.

District collector of Sawai Madhopur Kailash Chand Verma said that both hospitals have offered free treatment to the injured.