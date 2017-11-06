State govt insensitive towards health services, says Congress

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the state government of being insensitive towards the problems faced by people due to the ongoing strike by in-service doctors.

“In-service doctors are agitating for last many days, but the government has totally failed in resolving the problems of doctors and breaking the deadlock,” said Pilot. He said public representatives of the ruling party themselves had expressed their displeasure over the poor health facilities during their recent review meeting in Kota.

“It appears that the BJP government’s priority is not people’s health, as the government does not want to take cognisance of the derailed health services in the state and does not have any concern over the deaths caused due to seasonal diseases that are spreading like epidemic,” said Pilot.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) has announced support to the agitating doctors.

In a joint statement, JARD president Dr Ravi Jakhar, general secretary Dr Ramesh Dewani and joint secretary Dr Mukesh Mehta said that in service doctors had been agitating peacefully over their “fair” demands for the last three months, but due to the government’s “stubborn attitude” the in service doctors had to go on a mass leave. Despite that the government is not showing any positive response.

“If any kind of suppressing action is taken against the in-service doctors, then the resident doctors will be forced to go on indefinite leave in the interest of medical fraternity and the entire responsibility will be of the administration,” stated the JARD office-bearers.

The demands of the in-service doctors, represented by the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association (ARISDA), include pay scale at par with the centre, implementation of dynamic accelerated career promotion (DACP), running of hospitals in single shift instead of double shifts, three increments to PG degree holders, hike in rural allowance by 20% of the basic salary, reduce the interference of panchayati raj department, appoint in-service doctors as per their service period at various parallel posts in medical college, residential facilities for in-service doctors and appointment of clerical staff for clerical work.