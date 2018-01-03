State-level R-Day function in Bharatpur this year

Bharatpur: The state-level celebration of the 69th Republic Day will be held at the Lohagarh stadium in Bharatpur.

Officials from Jaipur and the district inspected the preparations for the celebration and security arrangements at the stadium on Wednesday.

State principal secretary of the general administration department PK Goyal and additional director general of police K Narasimha Rao visited Bharatpur to inspect the venue and review security arrangement.

The duo also held a meeting with district administration and police officials to review the arrangement for the Republic Day celebration.

District police officials were directed to ensure tight security arrangement and deploy drone cameras for aerial surveillance during the celebration.

The chief minister decided to celebrate the state-level Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations at the divisional headquarters along with Jaipur, said Goyal.

Earlier the state government celebrated the two functions at Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner.

There are seven divisions in Rajasthan.