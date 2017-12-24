State seeks INTACH help to restore ‘Khajuraho of Rajasthan’

Rajasthan tourism department has asked Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to furnish it with a detailed report of restoration work of the ancient dilapidated structure of Bhand Deora Shiva temple of Baran, also known as ‘Khajuraho of Rajasthan’.

Convener of INTACH, Baran, Jitendra Kumar Sharma said that the temple, constructed around 1,000 years back, has already faced the wrath of natural calamities and may collapse anytime, if not conserved. INTACH is collaborating with State Archaeology department, tourism department and State government to undertake the work.

“INTACH has also proposed technical assistance for the restoration work,” said Sharma.

“INTACH has sought permission from the state department of Archaeology and Museum (A&M) for the preparation of detailed report on Bhand Deora. It is a protected monument of State Department of Archaeology and Museum and INTACH is yet to receive an NOC”, said Sharma.

Sharma added that Rs 7 crore was set aside for restoration work in 2011 but the funds lapsed when the contractor failed to continue with the work. No restoration work has been done since.

Deputy director, state department of Archaeology and Museum, Virendra Kaviya said, “State department of Archaeology and Museum along with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be carrying out the restoration of Bhand Deora”.

Tourism promoter, Abdul Haneef Zaidi said that the Bhand Deora Shiv temple was constructed by a ruler from Malwa, Malaya Verma in 11th century. It has several erotic sculptures and carvings resembling the famous Khajuraho Temples of Madhya Pradesh.