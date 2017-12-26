Strike enters Day 11, striking doctors hand over draft to minister

A delegation of agitating doctors met cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak at his official residence and submitted a charter of demands on Tuesday evening.

A delegation of All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) submitted a seven-point charter of demands, which include cancellation of transfer orders of 12 doctors; withdrawal of cases filed against the doctors during the period of agitation; removal of RAS officer from the department and ending the new post created for the RAS officer; running all hospitals in one shift like hospitals under the medical colleges; adjusting mass leaves of doctors in CL/PL and others.

After submitting the draft, the delegation immediately left the minister’s residence as they were scared of getting arrested.

“A delegation of doctors met me and gave me a draft of their demands. I will pass it on to the health minister, Kali Charan Saraf, who will take a decision. I am simply trying to act as a bridge between the doctors and the government,” Kilak said.

“After the high court’s order on Monday, we had given the doctors 24 hours to join duty. From Wednesday, we will start taking strict action against the striking doctors,” Saraf said.

He said that most of their demands have been met and a few are being processed, but their demand for withdrawal of the transfer orders will not be accepted as the government has the right to transfer doctors.

Saraf said that the doctors will be arrested under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) 1970 and the government might even take the extreme measure of cancelling their registration.

It is to be mentioned that the doctors’ strike entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a press release from the health department informed that after the high court’s order a number of in-service doctors have joined duty. It stated that the doctors joining duty will not be arrested.