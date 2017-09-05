Student election: AAP wins president post in 12 colleges

JAIPUR: The Aam Aadmi Party, a new entrant to Rajasthan politics, has sprung a surprise on its rivals with its student wing – Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) – putting up a better-than-expected show in the students’ union elections, results of which were declared on September 4.

CYSS had fielded 83 candidates, of whom 12 won the president’s post in colleges. Though none could win in university elections, 28 candidates won posts in colleges.

“In two colleges in Bikaner, entire panels won unopposed. Our candidates won as president in two colleges in Ganganagar and one each in Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar and Ajmer,” said Devendra Shastri, Rajasthan AAP spokesman.

The performance has given a boost to the image of AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who took over the reins of the state unit four months ago as a trade-off for not quitting the party.

“This is a victory of our selfless volunteers and our strategy of going back to the basics. The students have won because of their talent and not because of caste, money or muscle power,” Kumar Vishwas told HT over the phone from Delhi.

“We have CYSS units in many states where AAP has a presence but never have we registered such a big victory. Our performance in the two universities of Ajmer and Jaipur is very impressive and the vice-president’s win in the prestigious Maharani College is an icing on the cake,” Vishwas said.

Party president Arvind Kejriwal and most senior leaders in Delhi are yet to acknowledge the win or tweet congratulatory messages.

Sources said student union elections in Rajasthan have also bared factionalism in the AAP with some party leaders, who had cut their teeth in university politics, refusing to campaign for CYSS candidates.

“We were expecting senior leaders to acknowledge the win and congratulate the victorious students, but their silence is disappointing,” said an AAP leader requesting anonymity.

Asked whether AAP would contest by-elections to Ajmer Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly constituencies, Vishwas said a decision was yet to be taken.

CYSS has decided not to contest student union elections in Delhi University this year. Launched by AAP in 2014, CYSS contested the DU students’ union (DUSU) polls in 2015; of the four central panel posts, the AAP wing could manage to come second in one, third in two and fourth in one.