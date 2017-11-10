Student killed, two injured as car falls into gorge near Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur

A 23-year-old chartered accountancy student was killed when the car in which he was travelling along with his friends, fell into a gorge near the Nahargarh Fort, police said.

The incident took place early on Friday, when the five students were returning from near the fort, police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the car, in which they were travelling, fell into the gorge at around 2.30 am on Friday. One of the students died on the spot and two were injured,” said assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gajanand of Nahargarh fort police station (north).

After the incident, the students did not inform the police and officials came to know about the incident only in the morning, police said.

“The deceased student has been identified as Vineet Jain, 23, a resident of Jhalawar who was studying chartered accountancy in Jaipur. The two injured students, identified as Abhishek and Akshay, are admitted in the hospital. Two of the students didn’t sustain any major injuries,” said Gajanand.

The body handed over to the family members of the deceased after an autopsy, police said, adding that the car was badly damaged in the accident.

“A case against two of the students has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act and further investigation is on in the case,” said the ASI.