Students of Rajasthan’s Ajmer medical college allege ragging by seniors, probe on

First-year students of Ajmer’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College have alleged that they were ragged by senior students.

“We received a complaint from some first-year students that they were being harassed by seniors. They were called to the seniors’ hostel rooms after college hours,” said Dr RK Mathur, chief warden hostels, JLN Medical College.

“We have asked the first year students not to go to the hostel and complain against bullying to the anti-ragging committee,” said Dr Mathur.

The medical college administration has ordered an enquiry into the incident by a team of five doctors of the anti-ragging committee and it will be headed by Dr Ashutosh Srivastav, a professor of anesthesia. “On the directions of the chief warden, we visited the hostel on Tuesday and recorded the statements of students and hostel guards,” said Dr Srivastav.

The students, who did not want to be named, told HT that they were bullied, abused and beaten after being called to the hostel. “We were asked by the seniors to report to the hostel after college hours,” said a first-year student. “We were then ordered to stand still and not make any movement. One of us was slapped and abused when he tried to rub his back,” said the student. “We were then asked to kneel with our hands raised,” he added.

The ordeal continued till 8 pm when we were allowed to leave the hostel, said another student.

“One of our senior asked us to bring a cigarette and ordered each one of us to take a puff. When a student coughed, he was slapped,” alleged another student.

“We are not allowed to wear vests and were forced to wear a white shirt and white pants,” said another student.