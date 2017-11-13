Suspend Alwar SP, dismiss Ramgarh SHO: Activists to CM

Activists in the state on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urging that the government must put an end to attacks on Muslims by so-called cow vigilantes. The letter came in the wake of the killing of Ummar Mohammed, who was allegedly shot by cow protectors in Alwar on Friday morning while he was transporting cows to his village Ghatmika in Bharatpur.

The letter – signed by Kavita Srivastava of People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Nikhil Dey of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan among others – urged the Raje government to arrest the accused in the case and also withdraw the cases of cow smuggling against the deceased Ummar and his two fellow passengers.

In addition, the activists alleged complicity of the police and demanded action against the police officials. “It is our belief that the police of Ramgarh was equally involved with the gau rakshaks (cow protectors) in killing Ummar and then the police and the gau goondas (cow thugs) tried to destroy evidence by throwing his body on the railway track,” read the letter.

They demanded that the Alwar superintendent of police be suspended and Ramgarh station house officer be dismissed from duty. Furthermore, they demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh for the deceased’s family and a government job to his kin. For the other passenger Tahir Khan, who is recovering from a bullet injury sustained during the same attack, the activists demanded police protection and a compensation of ₹10 lakh.

The activists also demanded the immediate transfer of probe to an independent agency such the Special Investigation Team or a team under the inspector general.

“It is our request that this be the last of such killing. The impunity and protection to these killers be withdrawn now,” the letter said, adding that the state home minister give a plan for the protection of Meo Muslims in the Alwar and Bharatpur district.