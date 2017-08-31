Swine flu report within 7 hours instead of 24, orders Rajasthan health minister

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Thursday directed health officials to ensure that swine flu reports are available within seven hours instead of 24.

The government sprang into action after the death of Mandalgarh MLA Kiriti Kumari. The MLA was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital on August 26 evening. The report detecting swine flu took 24 hours and was available on Sunday (August 27) at 5.30pm. After which she was shifted to the Fortis Hospital for want of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine and passed away on Monday at 7 am.

Saraf directed all six government medical colleges in the state to take samples for swine flu test round-the-clock and provide the report within seven hours. He also asked all the doctors to start treatment immediately after detecting swine flu symptoms in a patient.

Generally, it takes between 18 and 24 hours to get a swine flu report. The samples are taken between 8 am and 2 pm at the government hospitals and then to medical colleges for investigation.

“Now, samples for swine flu will be taken 24 hours at the emergency ward at the hospitals associated with medical colleges. We have put forth a proposal to buy four ECMO machines in the state and medical personnel will be trained to use the machines,” said Saraf.

He also mentioned that all hospitals associated with medical colleges will have a separate ICU and observation ward for swine flu patients.

Saraf added that all district hospitals have the facility to collect samples for swine flu and all primary health and community health centres, district hospitals and hospitals associated with medical colleges have sufficient medicines to treat swine flu and regular supply of medicines will be ensured to these hospitals.

He appealed to people not to get scared of swine flu and to immediately seek treatment if symptoms of swine flu appear. Swine flu can be cured with timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.