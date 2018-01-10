Swine flu spreading in Rajasthan, 230 cases in 9 days

It seems all efforts being made by the Rajasthan government to control the spread of swine flu is turning out to be futile with 230 cases testing positive in just nine days.

On January 3, the health department has sounded a red alert in the state as swine flu (H1N1) was spreading at an alarming rate. In last nine days, 12 people have died of the flu in the state.

The health department has called a meeting on Thursday to discuss the problems being faced by the officials in the field and the reasons for not able to manage the spread of swine flu.

Additional director (rural health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that chief medical and health officers of Jaipur I and II, Sawai Man Singh Medical College principal and controller Dr US Agarwal, senior professor medicine Dr Raman Sharma, microbiologist of SMS hospital Dr Bharti Malhotra and other officials will attend the meeting on Thursday.

After sounding the red alert, the health department has taken all measures such as sending rapid response teams to affected areas where positive cases of swine flu have been found to stop the spread of the disease. Health workers are also screening patients with influenza-like symptoms and those in contact with the patient are also being given medicines.

Facilities such as screening for swine flu, medicines, facility of collecting samples, arrangements for investigation, setting up isolation wards and ICUs, the effectiveness of control room and referral facilities were reviewed and necessary directions were given by the health minister in a recent meeting.

An additional budget has been allocated for creating awareness so that people know what precautions to take.

Two additional counters have been set up at the SMS Hospital to tackle the outbreak.

In January 2017, there was only one positive case and one death, while in January 2016 there were 86 swine flu positive cases and 19 deaths and in 2015 there were 173 positive cases and 43 deaths.