Three Pakistanis among eight LeT operatives awarded life imprisonment

A court in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Wednesday sentenced eight men, including three Pakistani nationals, to life in prison for their links to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and taking part in terror activities, an official said.

Nishachand, Pawan Puri, Arun Jain, Qabil Khan and Hafiz Abdul Majid, along with Pakistani nationals Asghar Ali, Mohammed Iqbal and Shakrullah were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh, special public prosecutor for Rajasthan anti-terror squad Mahaveer Jindal said.

The men were convicted for terrorist conspiracy, recruiting others for terrorist acts and being members of a terrorist organisation under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case that was being heard for the last seven years.

The court of 17th additional district judge (ADJ-17) imposed an additional fine of Rs 2 lakh each on Nishachand and Puri for raising funds for terror activities.

Ali was lodged in Bikaner Central Jail while Iqbal and Shakrullah in jails in Punjab’s Nabha and Patiala after they were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Jindal said that the Pakistani men started influencing and recruiting fellow inmates for terror activities on the directions of LeT’s Waleed Bhai.

Ali came in contact with Nishachand and Puri in the Bikaner jail. Nishachand contacted Jain of Nagaur after being released from jail. Iqbal and Shakrullah influenced Qabil Khan, a resident of Jhalawar who worked at a madrasa, in Nabha jail.

Khan roped in Hafiz Abdul Majid, a fellow at the same Jhalawar madrasa, for carrying out terror activities after coming out of jail.

Khan and Majid were planning to carry out a bomb blast in Jhalawar during a Dussehra procession in 2010 but were arrested four days before the event, the public prosecutor said.

Syed Mohammed Ali, the lawyer for Nishachand and Pawan Puri, said that they would appeal against the judgment in a higher court.