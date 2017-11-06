Tit-for-tat war resolved, MP and Rajasthan begin releasing water for farmers

The “tit-for-tat war” over water sharing between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has finally come to an end with the two states agreeing to each other’s demands.

While Madhya Pradesh has agreed to release water from its Gandhi Sagar Dam that it had stopped from October 28, Rajasthan has given its consent to increase the amount of water it releases to that state through its canal network.

The breakthrough came during a meeting between chief engineer, water resource department (WRD), Rajasthan, Chauthmal Chaudhary, secretary of the Rajasthan-MP Inter-State Control Board for water sharing Hemant Kumar Jain, chief engineer, WRD, MP, NP Kori and Kota district collector Rohit Gupta on Sunday. Kota DC also holds the additional charge as commissioner, command area development (CAD) Kota.

Madhya Pradesh had stopped releasing irrigation water to Rajasthan last week accusing it of releasing less canal water for its farmers. MP wanted 3,900 cusecs (cubic feet per seconds) water for its farmers but Rajasthan was releasing only 2300-to-2500 cusecs. Rajasthan had cited peak demand from its own farmers for releasing less water to MP.

On Monday, Jain said that MP has started releasing irrigation water from Gandhi Sagar Dam for Rajasthan farmers. On its part, Rajasthan has increased the canal water flow for MP to 2800 cusecs. It would further increase it to 3000 cusecs beginning November 10.

Earlier, MP had claimed that due to less water being released by Rajathan, only around 1 lakh hectares agricultural land out of 2.29 lakh hectares in four districts, including Bhind, Murena, Shyopur and Gwalior – could be irrigated, said Jain.

Chief engineer, WRD, Gwalior, N P Kori refused to make any comments saying that the issue has now been resolved.

BM Malav, the assistant engineer, WRD, right main canal, Kota, said, “CAD Kota has gradually increased the inflow of water in its canal network from 2500 cusecs to 2800 cusecs in last three days on MP’s demand. Beginning today, it will be increased further as per the agreement reached with the neighbouring state.”

The two states equally share the waters of Chambal River as per an inter-state water sharing agreement. Irrigation water for the farmers in Rajasthan and MP is released only when the water is discharged from the Gandhi Sagar Dam’s reservoir in MP.

The released water reaches Rana Pratap Sagar (RPS) Dam in Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata region. Rajasthan then releases the same water, which moves through Jawahar Sagar Dam and Kota Barrage Dam before finally being discharged into canals in Kota region. These canals carry the irrigation water to farmers of both the states.

Originating in Kota, the canal network on Chambal command stretches 124 kms in Kota region, till Parvati aquaduct in Baran district, and another around 300 km across three districts in MP.

The cultivation area fed from Chambal command is 2.29 lakh hectares each in Rajasthan and MP.