TN man travelling on foot to stop food wastage

Nigin Binish, a resident of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, is travelling on foot from Coimbatore to Kashmir with a message to stop wasting food and reduce hunger in the country.

Binish, 25, has so far travelled around 2,500 km passing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat to reach Rajasthan. It will take him another three months to reach final destination -- Kashmir.

“During my college days in Coimbatore, I saw a handicapped eating food from a trash bin that moved me,” he told Hindustan Times. He said he then decided to spread message of stopping wasting food and he started his walk from Coimbatore on August 24.

“When I started, it was raining heavily in southern part and now the weather is cold here and it is difficult to adjust to changing weather conditions, but will keep moving to my destination with my objective,” Binish said.

He said he travels maximum 42 km a day and has fallen sick twice during his journey.

“I am travelling penniless and people are very helpful. They offer me food and I carry my tent so I rest at religious places, police stations or on roadside.”

Binish, who is writing a book based on his experience, said 67 million tonne food was wasted every year in India, while 67 million tonne is annual consumption of food in Egypt.

“I go to schools to tell children not to waste food and also administer them oath on the issue. I also inspire them to walk and travel,” he said.

The response from the people has been positive and he hopes that there would be some positive outcome and food wastage will be stopped, said Binish, who had come to Coimbatore for higher studies.

Binish is an B.Tech degree holder and plans to clear two arrears in M.Tech course. He said he plans to set up his business after completing the tour.

Besides, he plans to continue with travel in future -- may be with another message.