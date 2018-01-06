To rise in politics, some use caste, cash, community: Venkaiah Naidu

Some politicians are using “caste, community and cash” to rise in politics instead of character, calibre and content, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday.

Naidu was speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, where 57 doctoral, 354 masters and 687 bachelor degrees were awarded.

While delivering the convocation address the vice-president said the students should work with the people and the community.

“You must assist municipal bodies, panchayats and the smart city project. You have got new ideas. When old and new combine, gold is created,” said Naidu, who had been a long time member of the BJP and former union minister.

Naidu also urged the people in the gathering to speak in their respective mother tongue in their houses.

One was able to articulate his or her thoughts better in mother tongue and heads of states such as France, Germany, Russia, always speak in their native language while visiting other countries, he said.

He also said seeing the enthusiasm of the graduating students, he was reminded of his own college days.

“If you want to go abroad, go. But learn, earn and return. Serve your motherland,” he told the students, adding that everything was now available in India and even professionals, who had earlier gone abroad, were now returning.

Besides, Naidu said British and Mughals attacked and looted the country for centuries. “Before that 27% of the world GDP was from India. The British also corrupted our minds through the Macaulay system of education that they left behind,” he said.

But now the entire world is looking towards India again, he added.

Touching upon the award-wapsi campaign wherein some artists were returning their awards to protest against alleged rising intolerance, he said India was the most tolerant country in the world and if issues arise, you must isolate them, condemn them, but not tar the image of the country.

India has never attacked any other country, he added. He also quoted modernist poet TS Eliot to elucidate the nuances of information, knowledge and wisdom, and urged the students to inculcate ‘viveka’ or the wisdom to use knowledge for your well being and the welfare of the humanity.