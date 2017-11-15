Toddler dies after falling into open bore well in Sawai Madhopur district

A 5-year-old boy, who had fallen into an open bore well at Paniyala village under Malarna Dungar police station in Sawai Madhopur district, was declared dead on Wednesday.

The boy, Aman Bairwa, was playing with some other children in a field when he fell into the 30-foot-deep bore well accidentally on Tuesday.

After getting the information, police and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of JCB machines. “The NDRF team started the rescue operation at 2pm. They pulled the boy out at 6am on Wednesday and sent him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Brijendra Singh, the station house officer of Malarna Dungar police station.

He said that the bore well was dug in the field of a former sarpanch, Ramesh, who had left the bore well uncovered resulting in the accident. “A complaint will be registered against the former sarpanch under section 304 (of the IPC) for leaving the bore well open,” he added.

Aman’s father Naresh Bairwa accused Ramesh of misleading them initially, resulting in delay in reporting the matter to the police. “We tried to search the boy in the bore well after being informed by other children, but former sarpanch misguided us,” alleged Bairwa, whose younger daughter had died of illness just 15 days ago.

Now, among his three children, only the elder daughter is alive.

The child’s body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by a medical board and a case was registered against the bore well owner on complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Kailash Chandra Verma said that ₹50,000 will be given to the victim’s family as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and action will be taken against the bore well owner.

Sawai Madhopur chief medical and health officer Teekaram Meena said the team of doctors had seen a snake with the boy in the bore well, but there was no sign of snakebite on the child’s body. During the postmortem, doctors found that the boy had died of suffocation 12 hours ago, he said.

In a similar incident that had taken place on August 8, 2013, at Kyarda Kala village of Hindaun City in Karauli district, a child had also died after falling into an open bore well.

The incidents of children falling into open bore well continues despite the state government’s direction to cover open bore wells.

Bharatpur divisional commissioner Suvir Kumar said that the Union home ministry has also issued an order to cover all open bore wells in the state. “Legal action is considered against the responsible person when open bore wells are found on anyone’s land,” he said. He said district collectors and superintendent of police will also be held responsible for any negligence in this regard.