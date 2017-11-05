Tulsi aunty in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur has been distributing tulsi saplings for 17 years

Pushpa Goyal, 62, distributes thousands of tulsi saplings free of cost to people in ward number 16 of the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation every year.

She has been distributing tulsi saplings since 1990 after her mother-in-law died. She grows the saplings in a 50 ft garden inside her house.

Goyal plants new saplings during the monsoon and once the plants grow she distributes it to every house in the city.

She distributes more than 100 tulsi saplings every day during the monsoon season.

This apart, Goyal gets up early in the morning and collects tulsi leaves from her from garden and distributes it among people who visit the Bihari Ji temple near the Lohagarh fort.

She distributes tulsi leaves throughout the year to people who suffer from illness. Her husband, Shyam, a retired inspector with state warehouse department, also helps her in tending and distributing the saplings.

The couple, who live alone in the city, has two sons who are settled in Jaipur and run their own business.

Popularly known as “tulsi aunty”, Goyal approaches every house in her neighbourhood convincing residents to plant a tulsi sapllinin their house.

Sanjay Shukla, municipal councilor of ward no 16, said people proud of her for spreading awareness about the benefits of tulsi for human being.

“The message to plant tulsi in the house by tulsi aunty is praiseworthy,” he said.

Growing and distributing tulsi saplings is mission of her life, Goyal said, adding that she uses only natural fertilizers and waters the plants two times every day.

I mostly grow ‘shyama tulsi’ which has medicinal properties to cure cancer and other illness and it is safe to consume for good health. ‘Shyama tulsi’ plant is light black in colour while ‘ rama tulsi’ is dark green,” she said.

“I try to distribute more than 10,000 tulsi saplings in a season every year.”