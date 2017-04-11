Two global players in fray for handling terminal operations at Jaipur airport

Two global players -- Daa International of Ireland and Vinci Airport Singapore -- are among the seven companies that have bid for running the terminal building and other operations at Jaipur airport, and the bids will be opened by May-end, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The AAI had invited request for proposal (RFP) from bidders for operation and maintenance of passenger terminal building, operations control centre, passenger boarding bridges, apron area and car park, among others.

Daa International that operates Ireland’s airports and Vinci Airports Singapore, which has global presence, have shown interest in Jaipur airport. Among domestic players, GMR Airports, GVK Airports Services and Bengal Aerotropolis have bid for running the terminal building.

Out of 11 companies that participated in the pre-bid conference, seven have shown interest in Jaipur airport. At present, different agencies handle different sections as most work has been outsourced. The AAI will retain control of the airport traffic control (ATC) and other operations outside the terminal except for car parking.

The plan also involves relocation of workforce and equipment, which is significant as an earlier proposal to hand over the management of Jaipur airport to a private operator had failed due to manpower and revenue-sharing issues.

“The objective is to make the entire operation more efficient by bringing it under the ambit of a single agency,” Jaipur airport director JS Balhara told HT.

Last year, AAI had rejected Singapore’s Changi Airport’s proposal to operate and maintain Jaipur airport as it was deemed financially unviable.

At present, Jaipur airport operates 49 flights, including six international ones, daily.

Two extra boarding gates at Terminal 2

Jaipur airport has opened two additional boarding gates on the first floor of Terminal 2 to reduce congestion during peak hours. There is also a plan to have an extra exit gate on the ground floor of Terminal 2. To deal with the rush of passengers, the airport is planning to have separate terminals for arrivals and departures of domestic and international flights by 2019.