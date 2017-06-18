Two mowed down by train in Sikar 

Two people died late on Saturday night in Sikar district after being mowed down by a train. According to the police, the men were drinking near the railway tracks when the incident took place.

The police said that several labourers had been brought from other states to do some repair work near the tracks.

“The deceased have been identified as Arjun and Radheshyam, residents of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation suggests that both were labourers who were consuming alcohol near the tracks,” said Bhim Singh, sub-inspector, Sadar Neem Ka Thana police station.

The police said that the duo was hit by the train sometime around 11 pm on Saturday, according to initial reports.

“The bodies were discovered by the railway staff around 6 am in the morning after which the police were informed. After reaching the spot, we found the mangled bodies,” said Singh.

The police said that broken country liquors bottles were found near the railway tracks suggesting that as them men were inebriated they didn’t notice the train coming.

“Postmortem has been done and a case has been registered under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death). Further investigation is on in the case,” said the sub-inspector.