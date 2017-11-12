Two postmen suspended for dumping consignments in toilet

Two postmen were suspended for allegedly dumping consignments, including ATM cards and cheque books, at a toilet and kitchen inside a post office in US Nagar district’s Khatima area.

Officials said the postmen - Sumit Rana and Anshul - were suspended for negligence in service.

“An inquiry is going on and the report will be sent to higher authorities. Further action will be taken against them if they found guilty during the probe,” said Prakash Ram, assistant superintendent of post in the district.

The postmen were not delivering consignments for the past two months, said officials.

The incident came to light after postal officials received complaints from locals that they did not receive their consignments.

Prima facie it was found the complaints were genuine, officials said, adding that undelivered consignments were recovered.