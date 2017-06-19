Villagers throng river to collect silver coins dating back to early 1900s

Villagers are thronging the Banganga river in Bharatpur’s Bhusawar hoping to fish out silver coin dating back to the early 1990s.

The silver coins, with a photo of King George, were found near the banks of the river and they are believed to belong to the years between 1904 and 1919.

As news spread, villagers from Malaheda, Hingauta, Khanpur and Bachhren reached the river to collect coins. Nearly 50 coins were collected by the villagers who went to the river with digging instruments.

Bharatpur district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta said officials have been asked to enquire into the matter. “Anything which is found underground is a government asset. Legal action will be taken against locals who took the coins from the river,” he said.

A coin found by villagers in Bharatpur. (HT Photo)

Ashish Chaudhary of Malakheda village said soil traders were digging near the banks when they found the buried coins.

Dinesh Singh from Salempur Khurd said villagers had been collecting coins from the river for nearly 20 days. Generally, women go early in the morning in search of the coins.

Superintendent engineer of irrigation department Phool Singh Meena said that the Banganga flowed from Jaipur and merged with the Yamuna in Agra. The river depends on the monsoon for water and had started drying up from 1996 due to lack of rains.