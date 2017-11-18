Watch the film, it seems to glorify Rajput history: Bundi royal

Amid calls from the erstwhile royal families in Rajasthan and elsewhere to ban Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati, at least one voice has emerged urging the protesters to watch the film first before taking to the streets.

Balbhadra Singh (70), scion of the erstwhile royal family of Bundi, urged those opposing the movie to not carry out violent protests.

“First, you see the movie and protest only if any objectionable fact has been shown in it and then get it removed from the movie,” Singh said.

Talking to HT, he said: “I have seen the ghoomar song in the film. No other man except King Ratan Singh is seen before whom Padmavati is performing so there should be no objection to it.”

“Whatever trailer of the film I have seen so far, it seems to glorify Rajput history, not demean it,” he said.