Water ensured to 1 crore people in 4 years: Rajasthan minister

The state government has provided potable water from surface sources to over one crore people in the last four years, and 50 lakh more will get the facility by December 2018, public health engineering department minister Surendra Goyal said on Tuesday.

The government is committed to providing drinking water to people and has spent Rs 17,322 crore for this in the last four years. The previous Congress government had spent only Rs 12,225 crore on drinking water schemes in its five-year tenure, Goyal said.

“Considering the rising demand for drinking water due to the increasing size of Jaipur, the DPR for the second phase of the Bisalpur Jaipur drinking water scheme is ready and has been sent to the union ministry of drinking water and sanitation for approval,” he told reporters on the completion of four years of the BJP government.

The focus of the government is on providing surface water instead of groundwater. In the last four years, the government has provided clean water to people in 22 towns, 2785 villages and 4600 hamlets, the minister said.

Goyal said the department provided drinking water to 14,880 habitations. “Of these, 5898 were quality affected habitations, 1415 were SC-dominated habitations, 1646 were ST-dominated and 894 were minority-dominated habitations. In the period, 8740 new tube wells and 24899 hand pumps were installed, and 9.28 lakh broken hand pumps were repaired.”

Goyal said the department has appointed 154 assistant engineers and 775 junior engineers.

After a survey, the department has made a DPR for a water grid to ensure that all cities and gram panchayats get water from surface water sources by 2051.

Under the Amrit Scheme, the government has given sanction to works of Rs 1000 crore to strengthen water schemes in 23 cities of the state. Of these, work orders for 11 schemes have been issued and eight are in process. Work orders for the remaining four schemes will be issued by the end of this year, Goyal said.