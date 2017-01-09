Who’s who to attend 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival from Jan 19

The stage is set for the annual show for booklovers. The Jaipur Literature Festival, to be held between January 19 and 23, is expected to be a veritable feast this year with over 250 acclaimed authors, including Anne Waldman, Swanand Kirkire, Vikram Chandra and Tahmima Anam, to attend the event at the Jaipur’s Diggi Palace Hotel.

Having hosted 1,300 speakers and nearly 1.2 million book lovers over the last decade, the event has grown into the country’s biggest literature festival.

Organisers of the festival, in a press communiqué, said over 250 authors, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular culture icons were expected to attend the event this year.

American poet, Anne Waldman, who has penned over 40 poetry books, will make her maiden visit to the literature festival this year.

Waldman is the author of Manatee/Humanity, an investigative hybrid-poem that explores the nuances of inter-species communication and compassion, and feminist epic ‘The Iovis Trilogy: Colors in the Mechanism of Concealment,’ which won her the 2012 PEN Center USA Award. Her latest works include, ‘Gossamurmur’ and ‘Voice’s Daughter of a Heart Yet to be Born.’

Hindi author Narendra Kohli and Indian-American author Vikram Chandra are likely to return to the literature festival this year.

Indian-American writer Vikram Chandra to attend Jaipur Literature Festival. (File Photo)

Kohli’s Abhyudaya, written in four parts, is the first novel in any language to deal with the entire Ramayana, while Chandra’s critically acclaimed novel ‘Sacred Games’ was recently turned into an original series by Netflix.

Two-time national award winner, lyricist and theatre actor Swanand Kirkire is also like to attend the event this year.

British-Bangladeshi writer, novelist and columnist Tahmima Anam will attend the event for the third time. She won the Best First Book Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 2008 for her book ‘A Golden Age’ that is set on the backdrop of the 1971 war of independence for Bangladesh. Her latest novel, ‘The Bones of Grace’ concludes this trilogy.

American journalist Dexter Filkins, who was a part of the winning team for the Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for their dispatches from Pakistan and Afghanistan, will also be seen at the festival. Filkins is at present writing for The New Yorker magazine. His book, The Forever War, was a New York Times best-seller.

British poet Ruth Padel, writer-journalist Simon Winchester, Italian writer and publisher Roberto Calasso and Scottish art historian Neil MacGregor will also attend the festival.