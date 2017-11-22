Will review wrong facts on Padmini in school books: Rajendra Rathore

School books in Rajasthan should be reviewed if incorrect facts about queen Padmini of Chittor are being taught, panchayati raj and rural development minister Rajendra Rathore said on Wednesday.

HT has reported how the Class 12 history textbook of the Rajasthan state board says one of the reasons Delhi’s Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji attacked Chittor was to capture Padmini. The book further goes to say that Khilji was mesmerised by Padmini’s beauty after he saw her reflection in a mirror and that the queen was the daughter of Gandharvsen, king of Sri Lanka.

Asked about inaccuracies in the class 12 history text-book, Rathore said, “It is not in my knowledge that wrong facts are being taught in government school books. But certainly, it will be reviewed. If it comes to my knowledge, I will myself apprise the education minister.”

Rathore, who was talking to the media on the occasion of four years of the BJP government, said, “Historical facts should not be distorted and facts that are not connected to history should not be taught.”

Rajasthan has been the epicentre of protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’. The Shri Rajput Karni Sena with support from other outfits have staged violent protests and issued threats to Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly distorting historical facts about Padmini.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje too wrote to Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani asking that the film not is released without the necessary changes.

Denying any negative perception of the government among people, Rathore said, “We will return to power with a huge mandate. We have won the highest number of seats in the assembly, Lok Sabha, panchayat and local bodies’ elections. This shows our government is popular.”

Asked about infrastructural development in Jaipur, Rathore said that the people can see what the government is doing. “Jaipur is being developed as a smart city and from Dravyavati to Ring Road to sanitation, all works have been developed by this government.”

Regarding crop loan waivers, Rathore said a ministerial sub-committee is working on it. “The committee has visited other states to study their loan waiver models. It will report to the cabinet and the chief minister and the right decision will be taken at the right time.”

Asked about encroachments on government land, Rathore said no regularization is being done in periphery villages. “You should appreciate that we have not driven out those living on these lands for several years. But no deeds have been given on forest land or river beds.”