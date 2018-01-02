Winters finally sets in, Ganganagar coldest at 1.4° C

Winter has finally set in from January 1 in Rajasthan with the mercury dipping below the 10 degree mark and state capital Jaipur recording a minimum of temperature of 7.8 degree on Tuesday.

During the entire month of December, the minimum temperature of Jaipur was swinging between 9 and 15 degrees, but on January 1, the temperature dipped to 8.5 degree Celsius.

According to meteorological department, the minimum temperature will further dip to six degrees in the coming week.

Met office sources said the coldest place in Rajasthan was Ganganagar on Tuesday recording a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees while the only hill station in the state– Mount Abu-- recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees.

Among the other cities in the state, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degree, Bhilwara 2, Alwar 2.4, Churu 2.5, Chittorgarh 4.5, Pilani 4.8, Bikaner 6.7, Sawai Madhopur 7, Ajmer 7.6, Kota 8.8, Jodhpur 9, Jaisalmer 9.1 and Barmer 9.7 degree.

With the temperature not dipping as it should during the winter, the number of people suffering from viral infections has increased.

Hundreds of people suffering from viral fever were seen at government and private healthcare centres across the state.

According to health experts, elderly people and children should avoid going out early in the morning and late in the evening and if they have to step out, then they should be totally covered from head to toe.

With the winter setting in, the sale of woollen garments at the Tibetan market in Jaipur has become brisk.