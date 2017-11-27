Women gift Tulsi sapling at weddings to create awareness on environment

In a unique initiative to create public awareness over environment conservation, a women’s organisation in Kota are gifting “a flowerpot with a Tulsi plant” to newly-wed couples in the district.

“What can be more precious than a plant, as while a gift has a certain value, plants are priceless, as they give oxygen and also have numerous health benefits. So, we have started to gift Tulsi plants on wedding ceremonies and auspicious occasions,” said Nidhi Prajapati (30), the head of Society Has Eve (SHE). Prajapati, a lecturer at a private college in Kota, has won the National Youth Award from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“A flowerpot with Tulsi sapling has not only religious significance, but also has medicinal value,” she said. “Moreover, the Tulsi plant is affordable and can be bought under ₹100,” she added.

In last one month, she has gifted such flowerpots with Tulsi to four couples in Kota. There are around 50 members in the organisation who are gifting such flowerpot on weddings and other ceremonies. Congress leader Pankaj Mehta, whose son was gifted with such a Tulsi sapling by Prajapati at his wedding, said the gift is “an epitome of environment conservation effort”.

Reshma Parveen (32), another SHE member, said that she gifted a Tulsi sapling to her cousin on his wedding recently. “People are moving away from nature, so we thought gifting a plant on wedding would bring people closer to nature,” she said.