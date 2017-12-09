Women’s participation in decision-making has led to development: Gen VK Singh

The participation of women in the decision-making process has led to socio-economic development, said Union minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh (retd). Singh was speaking at the sixth convocation of The IIS deemed to be university on Saturday, a release from the institution stated.

“The 21st century is a phenomenal era for women empowerment, as we see women holding key positions in the higher echelons of our society,” said Singh, while discussing the role of women in nation’s development. He added that empowering women acts as a potential which accelerates the economic growth and continued development of the nation, the release said.

“ … We can see the dichotomy that on the one hand they are masters in their domain, yet there are social, cultural constraints on them which act as the main deterrent to gender equality,” said the minister, encouraging men to discuss the issue in their family in order to achieve gender equality.

In addition, he urged the community to explore all the restrictions faced by women in their advancement and encourage the women folk to come forward and shoulder responsibilities in the public domain. Singh was the chief guest at the convocation where 1741 students, including 38 PhDs, were conferred their degrees and diplomas.

While addressing the students of the girls’ institution, Singh said, “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision! But for that vision to become a reality, it is important that women have a seat at the table. And if it is not available to you, as it may happen very often, reset the table! Because it is not enough to talk about equality, you will have to work at it. Empower yourself, empower each other!”

Emphasising on role of youth in the making of new India, Singh said that if targets of eradication of poverty, health, education, and a higher level of life standards are to be achieved, it is only through the power of youth.The youth must rise to the challenge, he added.

The vice chancellor of the institution Dr Ashok Gupta spoke about the journey of the institution which began in 1995 as the International College of Girls and got the status of Deemed to be University in 2009.