Youth held for stealing ₹20 lakh from own house in Bharatpur

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday for stealing ₹20 lakh cash from his own house with the help of his friend in Bharatpur. The youth had stolen the money to have fun, police said.

According to the police, a dairy owner, Arjun Bansal, who lived behind the Laxman temple in Bharatpur, had filed a complaint with the Atalband police that ₹20 lakh cash was stolen from his house on November 4. Following the complaint, superintendent of police Anil Kumar Tank constituted a police team, led by Manish Sharma, the station house officer of Atalband police station, to investigate the matter.

During investigation, the police found a new lock on the cupboard from which the cash was stolen, which led to the needle of suspicion on Arjun Bansal’s son Chintu Bansal. During questioning, Chintu confessed to stealing the money, along with his friend Tarun Garg, when his parents had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in Delhi.

The accused had hidden the bag containing cash in a pipe near the Ganesh temple and looking for an opportunity to run away with it, but their plan was foiled, said the police, adding that the money was recovered from the pipe.

Tarun Garg was also involved in an earlier theft of ₹10 lakh, the police said.