Youth should be made carriers of social change: Unicef chief

Jaipur: Unicef Rajasthan chief Isabelle Bardem said that there should be a platform for resolving problems pertaining to adolescents so that the state can work on the field of policy making accordingly. She said the voice of adolescents on child marriage, drop out, child labour and cleanliness should be heard before policy decision on the subjects.

Bardem was addressing a two-day consultation workshop on ‘strengthening of adolescents’ in Jaipur on Monday, organised jointly by Ajeet Foundation, Unicef and UNFPA.

The workshop aimed at discussing issues on how to make adolescents bearers of social change where every fifth person is in his adolescence.

The foundation president Prof Vijayshankar Vyas said, voluntary organisations, media and international organisations should conduct a study based on these facts and work accordingly. UNFPA state coordinator Sunil Thomas harped on the need for complete help to utilise the capacity of adolescents, even the ones that remain unheard.

Thomas said child marriage is a pressing concern among both the genders. This is a vital problem in tribal areas of Udaipur, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

More than 20 youth from different parts of the state shared their experience and problems including child marriage, incomplete education and backwardness. Experts heard their problems and suggested them remedies to overcome the issues.