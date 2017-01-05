Bengaluru cops say yet to find evidence of mass molestation on New Year’s eve

Bengaluru Police are yet to find concrete evidence to the claims of women being molested during the New Year’s eve celebrations on a crowded MG Road and Brigade Road.

Four days after the allegations surfaced, leading to a public outcry and social media outrage, police say none of the security footage have evidence that show mass molestations occurring.

Police commissioner Praveen Sood said on Wednesday that police had gone through footage from 45 cameras on MG Road but found nothing. Instead, he said, “media organisations are blurring the footage and making it seem like something has happened”.

Read | Bengaluru ‘mass molestation’: What we know and what we don’t

The commissioner has roped in the Central Crime Branch to analyse the footage. No FIR has been filed in the case yet.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chandragupta, deputy commissioner of Police, Central Range, said: “So far we have gone through footage from 45 cameras, and we have yet to go through footage from 15 other cameras.”

Two days ago, Soon had announced on Twitter that they had found “credible evidence” of “wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob”.

In the meantime, a video of two men on a bike assaulting a woman surfaced on Wednesday. The footage, apparently from December 31 night, is from a street in Kammanahalli. Police said they received the evidence from the victim’s neighbour in response to a police appeal for people to come forward with such evidence.

Read | Bengaluru molestation: Politicians add hype, but where is the evidence?