BJP files complaint against Karnataka CM, Congress leader over ‘derogatory’ remarks

The BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao for making derogatory statements against the party.

While Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh harbour extremists, Rao claimed that the saffron party ran the risk of becoming a terrorist organisation.

The complaint was lodged with the Bengaluru police commissioner by a BJP delegation led by senior leader S Suresh Kumar under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or language).

Kumar condemned the chief minister’s remarks, terming it as an attack on the country’s biggest political party. “They have uttered statements that amount to the character assassination of an organisation,” he told mediapersons. “BJP is the largest political party in the world, administering 19 state governments and the central government, and it does not deserve such epithets.”

Other BJP leaders also threatened to file a slew of criminal defamation cases against the Congress.

Rao, however, said his comment was justified in the light of the BJP’s attempts to sow “communal discord” across the state. “The statements of BJP leaders attempting to spread fear are on record,” he added.

Senior Congress leaders are set to meet party president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Saturday to discuss their state of preparedness for the May assembly polls. This controversy is likely to feature in the discussions.