BJP offices attacked in Kerala after CPI(M) meet gets bombed

Offices of the BJP-RSS were attacked on Friday in north Kerala’s trouble-torn Kannur district following a bomb attack on a meet addressed by CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Thalasserry.

At least five offices of the BJP were attacked in the morning after country-made bombs were hurled at the CPM meeting late on Thursday.

The communist blamed the BJP for the attack, which instead said the bombs went off from a CPM worker’ bag accidentally. Chief minister Pinarayi Vjiayan’s condemned the attack, saying the guilty would not be spared.

Last week, 52-year-old RSS activist Santhosh was murdered at his house in Andaloor, the CM’s constituency. Notorious for red-saffron clashes, Kannur has seen more than 300 people lose their lives in the three-decade-long bloody battle for supremacy in the district.

The BJP has taken a serious note of recurring cycle of violence in Kannur. Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in the state last week, asked the CPI(M) to fight his party ideologically not through violence. He had warned the party of serious consequences if it continued to unleash political violence on its rivals.