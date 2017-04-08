 BMS activist dies in police custody in Kerala, BJP calls for strike | kerala | Hindustan Times
BMS activist dies in police custody in Kerala, BJP calls for strike

kerala Updated: Apr 08, 2017 13:01 IST
Police custody

His family alleged that he died after being tortured by the police in the jeep.(Photo for representation)

A Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) activist Sandeep died in police custody after he was taken on charges of drinking liquor in a public place on Friday.

“A BMS activist was taken into custody along with four others on a complaint that men were drinking at a public place. Sandeep felt uneasiness and the police took him to a nearby hospital after which he died,” a police official said.

His family alleged that he died because the police tortured him in the jeep.

Following the incident, the station Sub-Inspector was transferred and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a strike in the district on Saturday.

