Anti-BJP drive:CPI(M),18 parties join platform akin to Narmada Bachao

The CPI(M) and 18 other parties are setting up a social platform comprising 126 mass organisations and intellectuals from all states to counter the saffron campaign which harps on aggressive nationalism. The platform, named Sanjha Virasat Bachao Morcha, will be formally launched next month.

Read: Kerala political violence: BJP to step up heat on CPI(M), Jaitley to meet family of killed RSS man

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress sent its representative when the Morcha held its first meeting in Delhi recently, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday. The first rally will be held in Indore on Wednesday.

“Our virasat or heritage has to be saved from the BJP’s communal offensive. This platform will perform like the Narmada Bachao Andolan and similar movements. But it is not to be confused with the grand alliance of 18 political parties although these parties are also part of the Morcha,” he said.

Read: ‘Sangh goondagardi won’t silence us,’ says Yechury after Hindu Sena disrupt meet

The CPI(M), said Yechury, is not part of the political alliance and will take decisions on offering support to any government or alliance when elections are held. “Right now we have to set up an alternative (to the BJP),” he said.

In Kolkata to attend a meeting of the Bengal state committee of the CPI(M), Yechury strongly criticized the Trinamool government for putting restriction on Durga Puja immersions during Muharram on October 1. “This is one form of appeasement. The Trinamool is supporting the minority community and the BJP is using this opportunity to fan majority communalism. We are witnessing competitive communalism in Bengal. It is the outcome of the understanding between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee,” said Yechury.

Read: Sitaram Yechury heckling by RSS workers triggers fresh clashes in Kerala

“This is no way to maintain communal harmony. The segregation (between Hindus and Muslims) will cement differences,” said Yechury, referring to the restriction of idol immersion.

The Centre has failed to perform and deliver, said Yechury. “The agrarian distress is acute. Youths didn’t get 2 crore jobs every year. In the information technology sector, big companies are going for large scale retrenchment and the government is ready to privatise the railways and defence sector. India needs an alternative political narrative,” said the CPI(M) general secretary.