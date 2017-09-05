Beat up cops, TMC supporters are doing so regularly, BJP Bengal president tells party workers

Do not hesitate to beat up policemen for ruling party supporters are beating them up regularly, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has told his party men.

Speaking on Monday at a meeting of party workers in Howrah, Ghosh came up with the logic that Trinamool Congress supporters are getting away after beating up policemen.

“Trinamool supporters are regularly beating up BJP supporters and the police are framing charges against the victims. So from now onwards, every time our activists area beaten up by Trinamool workers we will complain to the police. If the police refuses to lodge our complain, we will have to beat up those policemen. If Trinamool Congress activists can get away by assaulting the police, why can’t BJP supporters follow the same line,” Ghosh said.

This is not the first time that Ghosh has triggered controversy. In December last year, he said that Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should be grabbed by her hair if she goes to Delhi.

“The chief minister has lost her mind after the demonetisation, and therefore, she visited Delhi and Patna to stage protests. If we wanted, we could have grabbed her hair and thrown her out of Delhi since we have our police force there,” Ghosh said at a public programme.

In April, he described the Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal as a fight between Ramzada (one born of Lord Ram) and Haramzada (illegitimate born) .

Reacting to Ghosh’s Monday statement, Trinamool MLA and the party’s Howrah district president (rural), Pulak Roy said his statements are a reflection of BJP’s culture. “He is deliberately trying to create violence in the state,” said Roy.

Senior police officers refused to comment.