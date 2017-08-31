Bengal police arrest two for forcing minors into pornography

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two men for forcing minor girls into pornography after luring them with the promise of a career in films.

The arrest of Sheikh Hidayet Ali and Harekrishna Dhali could lead them to a larger racket and their questioning was on, the criminal investigation department (CID) said.

“We are quite sure these two are a part of a major racket... We strongly suspect that some Tollywood (Bengali film industry) faces are involved in the racket,” a CID officer said.

According to CID sources, Ali would pretend to be a stunt master in Tollywood while Dhali would pose to be a fashion photographer-cum-choreographer.

They would tell their victims they knew top directors and producers and could help them get into films but they would have to agree to get themselves clicked in nude.

Once the pictures were taken, the two would force the girls into silence by warning them of dire consequences, the CID official said.

It was on the complaint of a nine-year-old girl that the CID began its investigation. The girl was taken to Digha, a popular beach town in East Midnapore district, and was put up in hotel were several photo sessions were done.

“The hunt led CID to a studio in North 24 Parganas district. Besides hotels, this studio was used for such photo sessions. There we recovered nude pictures of 34 girls, mostly teenagers,” an investigating officer said. Police have recorded the statement of 16 of the girls.

Ali and Dhali used pen drives and CDs to sell pictures.