Bengal govt to launch app, bluetooth device for help on the go

Want to report an incident you witnessed? Have you met with an accident? Is the cool cab driver trying to outrage your modesty? If you are in Bengal, you can instantaneously reach the authorities in such cases.

“The West Bengal transport department in association with Kolkata Police is shortly coming out with an unique mobile app-cum-Bluetooth button device, through which anyone witnessing an incident or facing accident, or attempt to outrage modesty, can reach out to the authorities concerned within a second,” state transport minister, Suvendu Adhikari told HT.

The minister claimed there is no such service in any state at the moment.

The app and bluetooth device will be of great help to anybody who is a victim of road accident, a witness to one or a woman in distress of the roads, said the transport minister. (HT Photo)

The service will be launched before the Durga Puja festival in end September. To begin with, it will be available only within Kolkata Police jurisdiction area. “Depending on the success, the state transport department will introduce the same in the districts,” said Adhikari.

The app named Pathadisha (Road Guide) can be downloaded free on the smart phones. Those downloading it will have to register their names and phone numbers, as well as those of three persons (friends or relatives).

“There will be three options in the app ‘Incident’, ‘Accident’ and ‘Violence Against Women’ and the person concerned have to select the option depending. As soon as he does it, a message will go to the police control room and to the phones of three other persons whose names are enrolled,” Adhikari said.

A state government appointed agency will also manufacture a bluetooth device that will cost Rs 500. In situations where accessing the app and choosing the options become difficult, a touch on the bluetooth button can alert the authorities.

In case of any “incident”, the button needs to be tapped once and twice in case of “accident”. If there is violence against a woman, the victim will have to keep the button pressed for a longer period.

“The app is free, while the bluetooth device will cost Rs 500. But considering the effectiveness, the cost is nominal,” said an official of the state transport department.