Bengal: Man donates funds for father’s shradh to kidney patient

In an exemplary departure from tradition, Prasenjit Goswami, a primary school teacher, donated the entire money kept aside for his father’s shradh ceremony for the treatment of a patient who needs kidney transplant.

The shradh ceremony was performed adhering to all the rituals, but Goswami cancelled the customary treat meant for friends and relatives and handed over Rs 50,000 on December 24.

The beneficiary, Ashok Roy, drives e-rickshaws and struggles to make both ends meet. Worse, over the past couple of months, he has lost the ability to take out his rickshaw.

“My father always wanted to help people in need. His lessons encouraged me,” said Goswami, who is 50 and a bachelor. He teaches at Chanditala Siakhala Primary School.

His father, Probhaskrishna, died on December 6 at the age of 89. In his gesture, Goswami had the full support of his septuagenarian mother Bandana.

“I decided long ago not to spend money on treating friends and family members during shradh ceremony, as I felt the money could be utilised better,” he said.

While he had never revealed this idea before his parents, his mother readily supported him when Goswami told her his plans.

A resident of Nikashipara in Kundughat, Chandernagore, Ashok Roy, who is about 40, fended for a family that consisted of mother, wife and a child. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, but is confined to bed for the past two months.

His misfortune multiplied when he got divorced from his wife.

Roy underwent dialysis a few times at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors told him that kidney transplantation was the only option for him. To fund his treatment, Roy sold a part of a plot of land he owned.

“Help came from unexpected corner when I had started losing hope,” said Roy. The family is now looking for a kidney donor for the transplant.

Goswami, who lives at Chinsurah, neighbouring Chandannagar, came to know about the condition of Roy through his friend, Ujjwal Ali Khan, vice-chairman of Chinsurah-Mogra panchayat samiti (administrative block). Goswami then visited Roy’s home to verify what he had heard.

The teacher came back from Roy’s house and told his mother that he would hand over the money kept aside for the treat.

“He seems to be an angel. A gesture like this is rare indeed,” said Mandira, Roy’s mother.