Bengal: Missed calls trigger fight, seven land in hospital

A quarrel over a minor girl’s repeated missed calls to a male neighbour led to a fierce fight in a Bengal village among members of two families during which seven persons suffered grievous injuries and had to be admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

While the girl is around 16-17 years old, the neighbour she dialled is around 22.

Read: Are you a slave to your cellphone?

The incident happened on Tuesday at Faridpur village, within Ratua police station jurisdictions, in the district of Malda in north Bengal.

No one was arrested till Wednesday evening.

According the police and local people, members of the families of Meher Ali and Anaul Haque, both farmers, attacked each other with sticks and blunt weapons on Tuesday night. Seven persons suffered injuries by the time their neighbours could intervene.

A local, who did not want to be identified for fear of being questioned by the police, said, “Meher Ali’s son Masidur Ali allegedly received several missed calls from the minor daughter of Anaul Haque. Meher, noticing repeated missed calls, asked his son to switch off the phone, which his son refused to do. As missed calls continued, Ali pressed his son for the caller’s identity. Within minutes, he rushed to Haque’s house and the quarrel started.”

Read: New York: Woman claims surgeon talked on cellphone during operation

“The altercation between the members of the two families turned into a fight quickly. Meher Ali (45) and his younger brother Mahasin Ali (38) received serious injuries,” said Akbar Ali, one of the neighbours who intervened during the fight.

Villagers said that the minor girl used to meet the boy secretly at night and only a few knew it. Both families were in the dark about the relation.

According to locals, the missed calls on Tuesday could have been a signal to the youth to come out and meet her.

A senior officer at Ratua police station who is not authorised to speak to the media said that both families lodged complaints against each other.

“None has yet been arrested because all the accused persons are in hospital,” said the police officer.