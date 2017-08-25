Bengal opposition criticises Mamata Banerjee’s silence on triple talaq verdict

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is silent on the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq because she uses Muslims as a vote bank, opposition parties in Bengal have alleged.

On Tuesday, house after the apex court said triple talaq was unconstitutional and not approved by the Quran, Banerjee refused to comment on the verdict that was welcomed virtually by the entire country. “I won’t say anything,” she told reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday, while the Bengal library services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticised the Supreme Court.

Even as other ministers in the cabinet maintained a stoic silence, Chowdhury on Wednesday once again described the verdict as “unconstitutional”.

CPI(M) politburo member and Lok Sabha MP Md Salim alleged Mamata Banerjee’s silence is proof that she pays only lip service to the development of the community. (HT Photo)

Opposition parties came down heavily on the government. They said Banerjee’s silence was the perfect example of “political opportunism” and “dichotomy.” She was only interested in exploiting the Muslim vote bank rather than ensuring development of the community, they alleged.

CPI(M) politburo member and MP, Mohammad Salim said, “Time has come for people to realise that development of Muslims, especially the women, is not the prime agenda of the chief minister and Trinamool Congress,” Salim told HT.

“I don’t want to take names but everyone has seen how she has encouraged religious fanaticism within the Trinamool and how she has patronised fanatics. Now, neither can she oppose the apex court verdict nor welcome it. If she welcomes the verdict she will lose the confidence of the fanatic elements. So, she has gone silent,” said Salim.

State Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “People are used to Mamata Banerjee’s double standards and her silence on this historic verdict is yet another example of the inherent dichotomy in her nature.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh (left) also termed the silence of the Trinamool Congress chief as ‘unacceptable.’ (HT Photo)

“Every action and statement of the chief minister is defined by low-grade politics. She is unable to come out of her political limitations although the world knows that this verdict will benefit Muslim women across India,” Chowdhury said.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Banerjee’s silence on an issue like this was unacceptable. “Be it the surgical strike on Pakistan or the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq, whenever India takes a giant step forward Mamata Banerjee keeps mum. The politics she practices does not let her welcome any move or decision that the nation welcomes,” Ghosh said.

Speaking to the media at an event organised by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind in Kolkata on Wednesday, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who is also the president of the outfit, said, “The verdict interfered with the rights Muslims enjoyed in India for 83 years. I admit that this right had often been misused but it does not mean that it can be taken away.”